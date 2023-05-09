China will keep up communication with all parties in Ukraine crisis - minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-05-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 18:00 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday that China will maintain communication with all parties in the Ukraine crisis as part of its efforts to seek a ceasefire.
China will neither "watch the fire from the other bank" nor "add fuel to the fire," Qin said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan-China Economic Partnership stalled
China affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after uproar
Indians now see China as their greatest military threat: Congressman Ro Khanna
SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: U.N. higlights risk of big power clash
SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia warns of growing risks