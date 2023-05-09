China will keep up communication with all parties in Ukraine crisis - minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday that China will maintain communication with all parties in the Ukraine crisis as part of its efforts to seek a ceasefire.

China will neither "watch the fire from the other bank" nor "add fuel to the fire," Qin said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

