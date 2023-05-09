US will not give up goal of putting Sudan back on track to civilian democratic governance, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the United States will not give up on the goal of putting Sudan back on track to civilian democratic governance, adding that Washington is working in talks in Jeddah to extend the ceasefire and get agreement on the provision of humanitarian aid.

Talks began on Saturday between the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah.

