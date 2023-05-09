Left Menu

US will not give up goal of putting Sudan back on track to civilian democratic governance, Blinken says

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 22:26 IST
US will not give up goal of putting Sudan back on track to civilian democratic governance, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the United States will not give up on the goal of putting Sudan back on track to civilian democratic governance, adding that Washington is working in talks in Jeddah to extend the ceasefire and get agreement on the provision of humanitarian aid.

Talks began on Saturday between the army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023