Saudi Arabia says Sudan's talks aim to reach a short-term ceasefire -state tv

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 01:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 01:19 IST
Saudi foreign ministry says that the talks between representatives of Sudan's two warring parties aim to reach "an effective short-term ceasefire", the Saudi Alekhbariya state TV said on Tuesday.

Fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces "RSF" more than four weeks ago. There has been no word on the progress of the talks which began on Saturday in the Saudi port city of Jeddah. (Reporting and writing by Omar Abdel-Razek, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

