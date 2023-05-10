Pakistan rupee weakens to record low after Imran Khan arrest

The Pakistani rupee weakened 1.3% to a new record low of 288.5 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, a day after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by the anti-corruption agency in Islamabad.

Following the arrest, clashes erupted between Khan supporters and police, leaving at least one protester dead. The interior ministry has suspended mobile broadband services in the country.

