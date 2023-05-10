UK monitoring situation in Pakistan carefully - PM Sunak
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2023
Britain is monitoring the situation in Pakistan carefully, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, after the arrest of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan sparked unrest.
"The arrest of the former prime minister is an internal matter for Pakistan. We support peaceful democratic processes and adherence to the rule of law and we are monitoring the situation carefully," Sunak told lawmakers.
