Left Menu

Woman, 4 children killed in fire in UP's Kushinagar; CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh

A woman and her four children were killed in a blaze that broke out at their house in Kushinagar district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.Three more people sustained burn injuries in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the victims, an official release said.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:27 IST
Woman, 4 children killed in fire in UP's Kushinagar; CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her four children were killed in a blaze that broke out at their house in Kushinagar district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Three more people sustained burn injuries in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for each of the victims, an official release said. The woman and her children were sleeping inside the house at Maghi Mathia village in Ramkola area when it caught fire, Kushinagar District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

The three persons who suffered burn injuries are being treated at a district hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, Ranjan said, adding that the district administration is providing all possible help to the victims.

Meanwhile, Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and hoped for their speedy recovery. He also asked officials to expedite the relief work, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023