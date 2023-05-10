Man stabbed to death by juvenile in Delhi's Timarpur

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 19-year-old youth died after being stabbed 13 times by a juvenile over personal enmity in north Delhi's Timarpur area, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the police received a call around 10 pm regarding the incident on Fateh Singh Road near the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) office.

On reaching the spot, Kunal alias Ballu was found in an injured condition and taken to a trauma centre, where he was declared brought dead, he added.

A case was lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused was apprehended, Kalsi said, adding that a knife was recovered from his possession.

According to police, Kunal's partner had broken up with him following advice by the accused's sister. The juvenile then started getting into frequent altercations with Kunal as he accused his sister for his breakup.

On the day of the incident, the juvenile attacked Kunal after a similar scuffle, they added.

Kunal had also thrashed the elder brother of the accused around five months ago, the police said.

His body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem, they added.

