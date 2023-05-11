Left Menu

Yellen says G7 members looking at how to counter China's 'economic coercion'

Reuters | Niigata | Updated: 11-05-2023 11:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 11:49 IST
Yellen says G7 members looking at how to counter China's 'economic coercion'
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said many members of the Group of Seven advanced economies shared U.S. concerns about China's use of "economic coercion" against other countries, and were considering how to counter such behavior.

Yellen told a news conference that the U.S. government had also been considering the possibility of imposing narrowly targeted restrictions on outbound investment to China, and had also been discussing that prospect with G7 allies.

She said the U.S. government had not finalized its approach, but would like to work jointly with allies on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023