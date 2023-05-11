Russia fines Google over 'false information' and 'LGBT propaganda' - Interfax
A Russian court fined Google 3 million roubles ($38,600) on Thursday for failing to delete content about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine and what it said was "LGBT propaganda", the Interfax news agency reported.
Over the last year Moscow has levied dozens of fines against Western tech companies under new censorship laws passed shortly after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. ($1 = 77.7205 roubles)
