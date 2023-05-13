Left Menu

Gurugram woman accuses help of filming her using spy cameras

A woman here has accused her domestic help of filming her using spy cameras and then blackmailing her with the same for Rs 2 lakh, police said on Saturday.According to the complainant, she had hired a domestic help named Shubham Kumar through a placement agency a few days back.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-05-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 22:34 IST
Gurugram woman accuses help of filming her using spy cameras
A woman here has accused her domestic help of filming her using spy cameras and then blackmailing her with the same for Rs 2 lakh, police said on Saturday.

According to the complainant, she had hired a domestic help named Shubham Kumar through a placement agency a few days back. The woman alleged Kumar used to stay at their home and alleged that while working there he installed a spy camera in her bedroom and made objectionable videos of her. Police said she came to know about the spy camera while cleaning her bedroom last week. She had fired the servant from work with immediate effect but did not move to the police, fearing slander. The woman informed police after Kumar threatened to upload her videos on social media platforms if she did not give him Rs 2 lakh. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act at the cyber crime east police station on Friday. ''As per the complaint an FIR was registered and the probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon,'' said Inspector Jasveer, Station House Officer (SHO) of cybercrime, east police station.

