Man held for theft of valuables worth Rs 2.65 lakh in Thane house

Following his interrogation, the police recovered the entire booty from him, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-05-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 10:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 2.65 lakh from a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The incident took place on May 8 in the house located opposite a temple in Bhayander area when its occupants had gone to attend a marriage function in Kalyan town, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Division I, Jayant Bajbale told reporters.

An unidentified person allegedly broke into the house and stole jewellery worth Rs 2.65 lakh. A domestic help later found a cupboard in the house ransacked and other items lying scattered in rooms and alerted the house owner. The Navghar police worked on various leads including the CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs and apprehended the accused, Chetan Mokashi, from Suryanagar in Vitava area here on May 11, the official said. Following his interrogation, the police recovered the entire booty from him, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

