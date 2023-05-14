Scholz: Ukraine ready for peace but cannot mean freezing conflict

Ukraine is ready for peace but that cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal dictated by Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday.

"Russia has to pull back its troops, it will not work any other way," Scholz said during Zelenskiy's first visit to Germany since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

