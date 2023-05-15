Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar interacts with Indian community in Sweden

Spoke about the transformations underway in India that enhance our global profile and create opportunities for Indians abroad, he said.Earlier, the minister held wide-ranging discussions with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom here and exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, European strategic situation and de-risking the global economy.Jaishankars visit to Sweden is his first as the external affairs minister.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 15-05-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 11:57 IST
EAM S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with the Indian community in Sweden and highlighted the transformations underway in India during his visit to Stockholm for bilateral talks and the European Union (EU) Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF).

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Sweden to participate in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF). “Delighted to interact with the Indian Community in Sweden. Apprised them of the progress in our bilateral relationship as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties,” Dr Jaishankar tweeted on Sunday evening.

“Sweden is valued as a member of the EU, a Nordic partner and a fellow multilateralist. Spoke about the transformations underway in India that enhance our global profile and create opportunities for Indians abroad,” he said.

Earlier, the minister held wide-ranging discussions with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom here and exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, European strategic situation and de-risking the global economy.

Jaishankar's visit to Sweden is his first as the external affairs minister. The trip comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. Sweden currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Jaishankar also met Sweden's Defence Minister, Pal Jonson, for a “useful exchange of views on regional and global security”.

On Saturday, he addressed the EIPMF during which he called for “regular, comprehensive and candid dialogue” between India and the EU that is not just limited to the crisis of the day.

“Globalisation is the overwhelming reality of our times. However, far apart, regions and nations cannot be impervious to significant events elsewhere. Nor can we cherry-pick them to our convenience,” said Jaishankar.

“Indo-Pacific itself is increasingly central to the direction of global politics... The more the European Union and Indo-Pacific deal with each other, the stronger will be the respective appreciation of multipolarity and remember, a multipolar world, which the EU prefers, is feasible only by a multipolar Asia,” he said.

From Sweden, the EAM will head to Brussels for the first meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, where he will be joined by Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal and Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

