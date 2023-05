BRIEF-India Markets Regulator Reiterates Request For Extension Of Time To Complete Adani Investigation -Court Filing

* INDIA MARKETS REGULATOR REITERATES REQUEST FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO COMPLETE ADANI INVESTIGATION- COURT FILING

* ANY INCORRECT OR PREMATURE CONCLUSION OF ADANI CASE WILL NOT SERVE INTEREST OF JUSTICE AND WILL BE LEGALLY UNTENABLE- COURT FILING * SEBI HAS REACHED OUT TO 11 OVERSEAS REGULATORS FOR INFORMATION TO INVESTIGATE PUBLIC FLOAT IN ADANI GROUP COMPANIES: COURT FILING Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)