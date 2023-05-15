Left Menu

Decomposed bodies of woman, two minor children recovered from Odisha village

It was also videographed, he said.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:55 IST
Decomposed bodies of woman, two minor children recovered from Odisha village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police have recovered decomposed bodies of a woman and her two minor children from a house in a village in Odisha's Sambalpur district, a police officer said on Monday.

The bodies were recovered on Sunday after the deceased woman's mother approached the police for help as her daughter did not answer her calls, he said.

The deceased, identified as Sajia Parween (32), her son Abdul Rehman (10) and daughter Haumaira Taiaba (8), used to live in their house at Gauntiapara village within the limits of Dhanupali police station.

She had lost her husband around 18 months ago.

Her mother went to meet her on Saturday. She did not open the door, nor did she answer her mother's phone calls. Subsequently, her mother approached the police for help.

Police personnel from the Dhanupali Police Station reached the village on Sunday and found the three decomposed bodies inside the house.

The police personnel broke into the house and recovered the bodies.

A magistrate was present when the police opened, searched the house and recovered the bodies, the police officer said. It was also videographed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023