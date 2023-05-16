Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US and Micronesia agree to renew strategic pact, US envoy says

The U.S. and Micronesia have agreed to renew a key strategic pact, U.S. presidential envoy Joseph Yun said, adding he hopes for similar progress with Palau, as the U.S. shores up support among Pacific island nations to counter competition from China.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 03:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 03:28 IST
UPDATE 1-US and Micronesia agree to renew strategic pact, US envoy says

The U.S. and Micronesia have agreed to renew a key strategic pact, U.S. presidential envoy Joseph Yun said, adding he hopes for similar progress with Palau, as the U.S. shores up support among Pacific island nations to counter competition from China. Yun said on Monday that the Compact of Free Association agreement (COFA) with Micronesia would be signed on May 22 at a ceremony in Papua New Guinea, attended by U.S President Joe Biden and new Micronesian President Wesley Simina.

Washington first reached the COFA accords in the 1980s with Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands. The U.S. retains responsibility for the defense of the nations and provides economic assistance, in return gaining exclusive access to huge strategic swaths of the Pacific. Renewing the COFA agreements has become a key part of U.S. efforts to push back against China's bid to expand its influence in the Pacific.

Yun said he initialed the agreement with his negotiating counterpart Leo Falcam and would formally sign it with him next week in Port Moresby on the sidelines of a second summit between the United States and Pacific island leaders. "It's absolutely a done deal," he said adding: "I am (now) going to go to Palau. Where I hope to make similar progress."

Yun said he expected to be in the Marshall Islands from Thursday until Sunday, but was "doubtful" its COFA agreement could be finalized at the moment. The old COFA provisions expire in 2023 for the Marshall Islands and Micronesia and in 2024 for Palau.

Biden will next week become the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Pacific islands state of Papua New Guinea following the G7 summit in Japan, underscoring his administration's investment in the Pacific region to counter China. Washington has already signed memorandums of understanding on future assistance with the three COFA states. Yun said last month the "topline" agreements with the three nations would provide them with a total of about $6.5 billion over 20 years.

Last year, more than 100 arms-control, environmental and other activist groups urged the Biden administration to formally apologize to the Marshall Islands for the impact of massive U.S. nuclear testing there and to provide fair compensation. Marshall Islanders are still plagued by health and environmental effects of the 67 U.S. nuclear bomb tests from 1946 to 1958, which included "Castle Bravo" at Bikini Atoll in 1954 - the largest U.S. bomb ever detonated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023