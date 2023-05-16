Left Menu

After recent murder of medico in Kerala, man arrested for attempting to assault doctor

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 16-05-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 11:14 IST
After recent murder of medico in Kerala, man arrested for attempting to assault doctor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the gruesome murder of a woman doctor by a patient at a hospital in Kerala, a man turned violent and allegedly tried to attack a male doctor at a state-run medical college in Kochi, police said on Tuesday.

Twenty four-year old Doyal, a native of Vattekunnam in nearby Edapally, was arrested late on Monday night following the incident, Kalamassery police here said.

The accused sought treatment at the government medical college after he suffered injuries in a road accident last night, they said.

According to hospital staff, he behaved in a strange manner from the time he came to the premises. He tried to manhandle the doctor who came to treat him.

In a purported video of Doyal, which went viral on social media platforms today morning, he could be seen arguing and threatening the doctor and other hospital staff.

Some other persons, who accompanied him, could be seen trying to calm him down but he continued to behave in a rude manner with the healthcare workers.

The man was later controlled by the security personnel of the hospital and the Kalamassery police were informed.

Before he was shifted to the police vehicle, the man could be seen apparently threatening the doctor saying that he remembers his face clearly, as shown in the video.

A senior police officer told PTI that various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Hospital Protection Act were slapped on the accused.

''His arrest was recorded under IPC Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 294 (b) (use abusive words) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides the sections of the Hospital Protection Act. He will be produced before court today,'' the officer said.

The incident comes just days after a woman doctor was brutally stabbed to death by a patient she was attending to at a hospital in Kollam district.

Dr Vandana Das, a native of Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district and a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital, was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital as part of her training. She was stabbed several times, and later succumbed to her injuries on May 10.

Following the attack on her, protests erupted in various hospitals across the state with healthcare professionals, medical interns, students and house surgeons taking to the streets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023