French prosecutors issue arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank chief - source
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 20:03 IST
French prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The warrant comes after Salameh failed to attend a court hearing in Paris, the source said. Prosecutors intended to press preliminary fraud charges, court documents and two sources said.
