Two killed in explosion in northern Spain - EFE news agency
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 22:26 IST
Two people have been killed in an explosion in the town of Orio in northern Spain, EFE news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Basque regional security department.
It did not provide further details, and security officials were not immediately available for comment.
