6 women labourers killed in hit-and-run accident in AP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-05-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 11:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six women labourers were killed and as many injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck at a village in Palnadu district early on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred in the small hours of today when the women from neighbouring Telangana were proceeding to Pulipadu village in Palnadu district in the state to harvest chillies.

“A lemons-laden truck from Guduru heading to Lucknow hit the autorickshaw around 4:42 am and sped away..,” Gurajala Sub-Divisional Police Officer A. Pallapu Raju said.

Those injured were shifted to a hospital in Miriyalaguda in Telangana, where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

All the six women were part of a 12-member party travelling in the three-wheeler.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 304 (A) and 337.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

