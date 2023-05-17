Left Menu

SGPC to provide free legal aid to man who killed woman for consuming liquor in gurdwara

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 17-05-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 16:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will provide free legal aid to Nirmaljit Singh Saini who was arrested for allegedly shooting dead a woman for consuming liquor on the premises of a gurdwara in Patiala.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said people's religious sentiments are attached to gurdwaras and any violation of the code of conduct there cannot be tolerated.

Saini's actions were an impulsive response as his religious sentiments were violated, Dhami said according to a statement by the SGPC.

''The SGPC stands with Nirmaljit Singh and his family and is committed to providing him with legal aid,'' the SGPC president said.

Parwinder Kaur, in her late 30s, was allegedly consuming liquor near the 'sarovar' (holy pond) of Dukhniwaran Sahib gurdwara on Sunday evening.

Saini, a regular visitor to the gurdwara, shot at Kaur multiple times using his licensed revolver. The accused, who has been arrested, said he committed the act in a fit of anger as his religious sentiments were hurt, police said. According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Kaur was undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction.

