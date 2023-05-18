Left Menu

One dead, nine injured in building collapse in Bharatpur

Contractors Bachchu Singh and Sakur fled the spot after the incident, and a case has been registered against them, Sharma said.The deceased was identified as Veer Singh Jatav of Jhanjhar village.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 18:39 IST
One dead, nine injured in building collapse in Bharatpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old worker died and nine others were injured when a building under construction collapsed in Bharatpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Jhantli village under the Sikri police station area late Wednesday night, they said. The building belongs to a madrassa.

Ten labourers were working at the site when the building collapsed, police said, adding the incident might have been caused due to Wednesday evening's rainfall and hailstorm.

Sikri SHO Naresh Sharma said one labourer died and nine more were injured. Four of them were referred to Alwar for treatment. Contractors Bachchu Singh and Sakur fled the spot after the incident, and a case has been registered against them, Sharma said.

The deceased was identified as Veer Singh Jatav of Jhanjhar village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023