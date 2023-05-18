One dead, nine injured in building collapse in Bharatpur

A 20-year-old worker died and nine others were injured when a building under construction collapsed in Bharatpur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Jhantli village under the Sikri police station area late Wednesday night, they said. The building belongs to a madrassa.

Ten labourers were working at the site when the building collapsed, police said, adding the incident might have been caused due to Wednesday evening's rainfall and hailstorm.

Sikri SHO Naresh Sharma said one labourer died and nine more were injured. Four of them were referred to Alwar for treatment. Contractors Bachchu Singh and Sakur fled the spot after the incident, and a case has been registered against them, Sharma said.

The deceased was identified as Veer Singh Jatav of Jhanjhar village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)