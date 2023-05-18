Left Menu

Telangana CM KCR announces Rs 2 crore funding for boxer Nikhat Zareen's Olympics training

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:34 IST
Telangana CM KCR announces Rs 2 crore funding for boxer Nikhat Zareen's Olympics training
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced that the state government would provide Rs 2 crore to fund the coaching and training of two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen for the Olympics The CM wished Zareen, expressing hope that she would enhance the prestige of the state and the country by winning the gold medal at the next Olympics.

Zareen, who hails from Telangana, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here, an official release said.

Rao, who said the state government would bear the expenditure for Zareen's training, coaching, transportation and other expenses for the Olympics, announced that Rs 2 crore would be allocated for the purpose, and directed state Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to take the necessary steps in this regard. State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and others were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023