Telangana CM KCR announces Rs 2 crore funding for boxer Nikhat Zareen's Olympics training

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced that the state government would provide Rs 2 crore to fund the coaching and training of two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen for the Olympics The CM wished Zareen, expressing hope that she would enhance the prestige of the state and the country by winning the gold medal at the next Olympics.

Zareen, who hails from Telangana, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat here, an official release said.

Rao, who said the state government would bear the expenditure for Zareen's training, coaching, transportation and other expenses for the Olympics, announced that Rs 2 crore would be allocated for the purpose, and directed state Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to take the necessary steps in this regard. State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and others were present on the occasion.

