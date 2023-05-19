EU's Michel says 'stable and constructive' cooperation with China important

European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday it was in the EU's interest to maintain a "stable and constructive" cooperation with China.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Michel added that the EU would call on China to step up pressure on Russia to stop its military aggression in Ukraine.

