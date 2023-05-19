Iran executes 3 men over violence during last year''s anti-government protests

Iran has executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year's anti-government protests despite objections from human rights groups.

Mizan, the judiciary's website, announced the executions of Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi early on Friday. Authorities say they killed a police officer and two members of the paramilitary Basij group in Isfahan in November during nationwide protests.

Rights groups say the three were subjected to torture, forced into televised confessions and denied due process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)