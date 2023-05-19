Maha: Woman constable held for bribery in Palghar
A woman police constable was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 in Palghar district, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.
The WPC, attached to Virar police station, had sought Rs 1,500 from a man who wanted no action to be taken in a case he had filed against his brother as the siblings had settled the matter among themselves, the official said.
''She was held while accepting Rs 1,000 during a trap,'' Navnath Jagtap, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Palghar Unit of ACB, told PTI.
The 51-year-old constable has been charged under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, the Deputy SP added.
