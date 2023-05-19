Left Menu

German cabinet publishes draft legislation on new citizenship rules

"We want people who have become part of our society to be able to help shape our country democratically," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement, adding that examples from countries like Canada show this perspective was crucial to attract the skilled workers Germany needs. The German government last year agreed plans to reform its immigration law, as Berlin seeks to open the job market to much-needed workers from outside the European Union to fill hundred of thousands of vacancies in sectors from gastronomy and childcare to IT and renewable energies.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 19:37 IST
German cabinet publishes draft legislation on new citizenship rules

Germany's interior ministry published draft legislation aimed at making it easier for people to apply for citizenship, as Berlin seeks to boost migration and open up the job market in Europe's biggest economy. The draft proposes a multiple citizenship option and cuts the required residency years before naturalization down to five or three years from the previous eight.

German language requirements for citizenship would also be eased for members of the so-called "Gastarbeiter" generation, many of them Turkish, who came to Germany in the 1950s and 60s as migrant workers. "We want people who have become part of our society to be able to help shape our country democratically," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement, adding that examples from countries like Canada show this perspective was crucial to attract the skilled workers Germany needs.

The German government last year agreed plans to reform its immigration law, as Berlin seeks to open the job market to much-needed workers from outside the European Union to fill hundred of thousands of vacancies in sectors from gastronomy and childcare to IT and renewable energies. At the end of 2021, around 72.4 million people with German citizenship and around 10.7 million with foreign citizenship were living in Germany, of whom around 5.7 million had been in Germany for at least 10 years.

The bill has been contested within the government's ruling coalition and by the conservative opposition party, saying the legislation might encourage illegal migration while removing incentives for migrants to fully integrate. The draft says anyone who wants to be naturalized in Germany must commit to the values of a free society, which includes the dignity and equality of all people.

"Anyone who does not share these values or even acts contrary to them may not become a German citizen," it says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023