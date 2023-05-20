Left Menu

UP court sends man, woman jail for 10 years for rape, abduction of minor girl

The court of additional session judge Madhu Dogra on Saturday convicted one Shahajahan Begum, 50, of kidnapping a minor girl and one Aslam, 32, of raping that girl, said Special Government Counsel Koleshwar Nath Pandey.

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 20-05-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 18:32 IST
UP court sends man, woman jail for 10 years for rape, abduction of minor girl
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Saturday awarded ten years of imprisonment to a woman and a man convicting them for the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl five years ago, a government counsel said. ''The court of additional session judge Madhu Dogra on Saturday convicted one Shahajahan Begum, 50, of kidnapping a minor girl and one Aslam, 32, of raping that girl,'' said Special Government Counsel Koleshwar Nath Pandey. ''The court also slapped a fine of Rs 16,000 on the woman and Rs 40,000 on Aslam,'' he added. According to Pandey, the incident occurred in December 2018 when Begum abducted a 17-year-old girl and sent her with Aslam who raped her for two days in captivity.

An FIR under sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was lodged in the matter at Chauri Police Station of the district. The police, following the investigation, filed a charge sheet of kidnapping and rape against Begum and Aslam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023