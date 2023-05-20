Caller claiming to be from Bishnoi gang threatens Gwalior businessman
Police sources said the caller claimed that he had received a supari contract for killing Jain. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel said a case has been registered and the callers identity was being ascertained.
A man claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang called and threatened a businessman here, police said on Saturday. City Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Bhadoria said that Rahul Jain, a trader who lives in Kampu Police Station limits, received a threat call from an unidentified number on May 15.
Jain submitted to police a recording of the conversation where the caller is heard mentioning the Bishnoi gang, he said. Police sources said the caller claimed that he had received a `supari' (contract) for killing Jain. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel said a case has been registered and the caller's identity was being ascertained.
