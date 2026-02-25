Fatal Collision: A Tragic Afternoon Near Jainabganj

In a tragic accident on Wednesday, two individuals lost their lives following a head-on motorcycle collision near the Jainabganj area, police have reported.

The victims, identified as Yogendra Singh, 17, from Pure Jabar Baharpur, and Alauddin, 25, from Shahpur Kishni, suffered severe injuries in the accident, which occurred by the Lakhpera canal in the afternoon.

Efforts to save their lives proved futile as they were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Community Health Centre in Shukul Bazar. The police have initiated an investigation, sending the bodies for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details, according to Shukul Bazar Police Station House Officer Vivek Verma.

(With inputs from agencies.)