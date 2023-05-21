Zelenskyy denies Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's claims that the eastern Ukrainian city has fallen.
Responding to a reporter's question about the status of the city at the Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, Zelenskyy said, “Bakhmut is not occupied by the Russian Federation as of today.”
