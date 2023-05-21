Family trapped in neck deep water in KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru due to heavy downpour rescued

Left Menu

Fire and emergency services personnel on Sunday saved a family from a car which was trapped under neck deep water at the KR Circle underpass following heavy downpour in the city.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 16:55 IST
Fire and emergency services personnel on Sunday saved a family from a car which was trapped under neck deep water at the KR Circle underpass following heavy downpour in the city. The condition of a woman in the car is said to be critical and has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

According to sources, a family of six from Hyderabad was travelling in a car amid heavy downpour and hailstorms on Sunday afternoon.

Without realising the intensity of the water stagnated at the underpass, the car driver tried to zoom past but in the middle, the car almost submerged. Soon people sitting inside the vehicle came out to save themselves.

Due to the downpour, the water level started increasing. As the family started crying for help, people nearby rushed to their rescue. They threw sarees and ropes to help them remain afloat. Those entrapped tried to climb up but failed. While two of them were dragged out by the swimmers of the emergency services personnel, others were brought out using ladder.

