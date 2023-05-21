Left Menu

J-K terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests JeM operative as part of its crackdown in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-05-2023 17:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 17:22 IST
J-K terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests JeM operative as part of its crackdown in Kashmir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An operative of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, who was allegedly passing secret information about the movement of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, has been arrested, an NIA official said on Sunday.

The arrest of Mohd Ubaid Malik of north Kashmir's Kupwara came amid a crackdown against conspiracies being hatched by terrorist organisations based across the border to destabilise India through terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

''Malik was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based JeM commander. Investigations have revealed that he was passing on secret information, especially regarding the movement of troops and security forces, to the Pakistan-based commander,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said various incriminating documents showing his involvement in the furtherance of terror activities were recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest.

The National Investigation Agency registered the terror conspiracy case suo motu on June 21 last year to unearth the conspiracies hatched by cadres and overground workers of various terrorist organisations on the directions of their commanders based in Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

''It involves collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including remote control-operated sticky/magnetic bombs,” the official said.

The spokesperson said IEDs and explosives are often delivered from across the border using drones and are also being assembled locally in order to execute terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

''The attacks are mainly targeted at minorities and security forces personnel,” the official said.

The NIA said such conspiracies are being hatched both physically and in cyberspace with the overarching aim of disturbing peace and communal harmony, engaging in terrorist acts, and waging a war against the Government of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023