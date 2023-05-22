Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank - ministry

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in Balata refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement. There was no immediate confirmation of the fatalities by the Israeli military.

The Israeli forces raided Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus accompanied with bulldozers and blocked ambulances from entering the camp, Palestinian state news agency reported on Monday.

