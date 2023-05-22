Left Menu

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 06:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 06:20 IST
Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in Balata refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement. There was no immediate confirmation of the fatalities by the Israeli military.

The Israeli forces raided Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus accompanied with bulldozers and blocked ambulances from entering the camp, Palestinian state news agency reported on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

