Russia's Patrushev says deepening ties with China 'strategic course' for Russia -agencies
The secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, said on Monday that development and deepening of ties with China is a strategic course for Russia, state-owned news agency TASS reported on Monday.
Interfax cited Patrushev as saying that Russian-Chinese cooperation is not directed against other countries.
