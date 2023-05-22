Left Menu

Iran's president appoints new official in powerful security post, replacing long time incumbent

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-05-2023 14:38 IST
Iran's president appoints new official in powerful security post, replacing long time incumbent
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (File Photo ) Image Credit: ANI
Iran's president on Monday appointed a new official to take over the post of secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council, replacing the longtime powerful official Ali Shamkhani.

The decree by President Ebrahim Raisi will see Shamkhani replaced after he had been linked to an alleged British-Iranian spy recently executed.

However, Shamkhani also had key in negotiations with Gulf Arab states as they sought to de-escalate tensions with Tehran, including being on hand for the announced détente between Iran and Saudi Arabia reached in Saudi Arabia.

Shamkhani's replacement will be Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the former chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's strategic centre.

The decree, reported by the state-run IRNA news agency, offered no explanation for the change. Shamkhani had served in the position for just under a decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

