Fed's Kashkari: "Close call" on June rate hike or pause - CNBC

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Monday said it was a "close call" on whether he would vote to raise interest rates at the central bank's meeting next month or take a pause and leave rates where they are.

Speaking on CNBC, Kashkari also said services inflation remains "pretty darn entrenched" and that "it may be that we have to go north of 6%" to get it back to the Fed's 2% target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)