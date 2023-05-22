Man killed over petty dispute in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 62-year-old man was allegedly killed by a fellow villager here over shifting a cemented bench, police said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, a brawl broke out between Malkit Singh and Sabrit Singh in Sotla village over shifting of the bench owned by the village panchayat, they said.

Malkit was killed in the scuffle, they said.

On the statement of Malkit’s son, Sabrit was arrested and a case has been registered against him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

