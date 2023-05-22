Left Menu

Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': ED attaches assets worth over Rs 121 crore of IAS officer Tuteja, Raipur mayor's brother

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 17:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Assets worth more than Rs 121 crore of Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor Anwar Dhebar, IAS officer Anil Tuteja, former MD of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Ltd. Arun Pati Tripathi and others have been attached in the alleged liquor scam-linked money laundering case, the ED said Monday.

The properties, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), include 14 properties of Tuteja worth Rs. 8.83 crore, 69 properties of Anwar Dhebar worth Rs 98.78 crore and one asset of Tripathi worth Rs 1.35 crore, the federal agency said in a statement.

Hotel Vennington Court in state capital Raipur of Anwar Dhebar, being run under the aegis of his firm A Dhebar Buildcon, has also been attached, it said.

Properties of Vikash Agarwal alias Subbu worth Rs 1.54 crore and 32 properties of Arvind Singh worth Rs 11.35 crore have also been attached as part of the same order. The total value of the attached properties is Rs 121.87 crore.

This money laundering case stems from a 2022 Income Tax department charge sheet filed against IAS officer Tuteja and others before a court in Delhi. Anwar Dhebar, Tripathi and two others have been arrested by the ED in this case till now.

