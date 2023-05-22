Left Menu

SC to hear on May 26 bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

It had said Jain was prima facie involved in concealing the proceeds of crime.Besides him, the trial court had also denied bail to Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, saying they knowingly assisted Satyendar Jain in concealing the proceeds of crime and were prima facie guilty of money laundering.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 19:24 IST
SC to hear on May 26 bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Monday said it will hear on May 26 the petition of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain seeking bail in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Karol agreed to list the matter for hearing on May 26, after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, sought urgent listing of the plea on health grounds.

On May 18, the top court had sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Jain's plea. It had issued notice to the ED and granted liberty to Jain to move before the vacation bench for relief.

Singhvi had then said the AAP leader has lost 35 kg and has been reduced to a skeleton. Jain is suffering from several ailments, he had submitted.

On April 6, the Delhi High Court had dismissed the bail plea of Jain in the money laundering case noting the witnesses' claim that he was the conceptualiser, initiator and fund provider in the alleged crime.

The high court said the senior AAP leader was an influential person having the potential to tamper with evidence.

The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

In 2022, the trial court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (ED version of charge sheet) filed by the federal probe agency against Jain, his wife and eight others, including the four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

On November 17 last year, the trial court had dismissed the bail pleas of Jain and two others in the case. It had said Jain was prima facie involved in concealing the proceeds of crime.

Besides him, the trial court had also denied bail to Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, saying they ''knowingly'' assisted Satyendar Jain in concealing the proceeds of crime and were ''prima facie guilty'' of money laundering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023