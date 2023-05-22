Left Menu

'State violence' in UP giving birth to 'gun culture': Akhilesh Yadav on Noida university shootout

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of giving birth to gun culture in the state, and also held the dispensation accountable for an incident at a private university in Greater Noida where a student killed a batch-mate before shooting himself dead.A 21-year-old BA third year student had on Thursday shot dead his woman batchmate inside the Shiv Nadar university premises.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-05-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 23:40 IST
'State violence' in UP giving birth to 'gun culture': Akhilesh Yadav on Noida university shootout
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of giving birth to ''gun culture'' in the state, and also held the dispensation accountable for an incident at a private university in Greater Noida where a student killed a batch-mate before shooting himself dead.

A 21-year-old BA third year student had on Thursday shot dead his woman batchmate inside the Shiv Nadar university premises. The two were allegedly in a relationship but had broken up due to some differences after which the student took the extreme step, according to local police officials.

''Due to poor security arrangements in the prestigious Shiv Nadar university in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, near Delhi, the killing of a girl student by three gunshots is a painful incident. The UP administration had been equally negligent. Uttar Pradesh mein shaasnik hinsa ne nayi 'tamancha sanskriti' ko janm diya hai (The state violence in UP has given birth to a new gun culture in UP,'' Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

The former chief minister has been critical of the Yogi Adityanath government over what he described as ''fake encounters'' of suspected criminals by the state police. Meanwhile, the local police continued its probe to ascertain from where the deceased student had procured the country-made 0.32 bore pistol for the shootout, an official said.

An FIR was lodged at the Dadri police station under sections 3, 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against the deceased student, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate genocide committed by Pak army

Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate gen...

 United Kingdom
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023