Left Menu

Moscow says G7 nuclear rhetoric intended to pressure Russia, China

In the first ever communiqué on nuclear disarmament issued at the G7 summit last week, the group called on Russia and China to show greater transparency about their nuclear arsenals, akin to steps taken by the United States, Britain and France. In comments on the document, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov - the ministry's point man for arms control - said the statement reflects the group's anti-Russian and anti-Chinese tone.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 04:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 04:59 IST
Moscow says G7 nuclear rhetoric intended to pressure Russia, China

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Group of Seven nuclear "rhetoric" has the sole aim of exerting psychological, military and political pressure on Moscow and Beijing. In the first ever communiqué on nuclear disarmament issued at the G7 summit last week, the group called on Russia and China to show greater transparency about their nuclear arsenals, akin to steps taken by the United States, Britain and France.

In comments on the document, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov - the ministry's point man for arms control - said the statement reflects the group's anti-Russian and anti-Chinese tone. "One gets the impression that Western rhetoric on the topic of the size of their nuclear arsenals has a single goal - to exert psychological and military-political pressure on Russia and China," Ryabkov said in comments published on the ministry's website.

"Behind it is clearly a pathological desire to denigrate our countries." The comments follow both China and Russia's furious response to the G7 summit and declarations that singled out both countries on range of issues. Moscow called the summit an "incubator" for anti-Russian and anti-Chinese hysteria.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his "dear friend" President Vladimir Putin committed to a "no limits" partnership just before Russia's invasion on Ukraine in 2022, and have since further strengthened economic, political and military ties. In a continued flurry of bilateral visits, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in China late on Monday for talks with Chinese officials and businesses, adding to the West's unease over the two countries' relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

Global
4
Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate genocide committed by Pak army

Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate gen...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023