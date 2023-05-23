Governor says drones shot down over Russia's Belgorod region amid fighting
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 12:02 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Tuesday that drones had been shot down over the region by anti-aircraft weaponry.
There has been fighting in the region, which borders Ukraine, since Monday, after what Russian officials called a Ukrainian "sabotage group" crossed the border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
