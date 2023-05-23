Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste relaunches with a formula to nourish teeth

Colgate, the leading oral care brand in India, announces the relaunch of its flagship product - Colgate Strong Teeth Toothpaste - with a refreshed formula. Enriched with Colgate's unique Arginine technology that gives a Calcium boost, this toothpaste nourishes the teeth and makes them 2X stronger. Preferred for the oral needs of the entire family, Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste with its latest campaign - 'Paste hi Nahin, Daanton ka Poshan hai ye!', brings forward the importance of nourishment of teeth.

Frequent consumption of sugary & processed food leads to weakening of enamel and loss of Calcium from the teeth. This process is called demineralization. To counter this process, the saliva in our mouths deposits natural Calcium onto the teeth via a continuous process called remineralization which is essentially how teeth get nourished.

Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste has a unique, naturally occurring amino acid called Arginine which along with fluoride enhances the process of deposition of natural calcium back onto the teeth thereby supporting remineralization and nourishing our teeth.

Speaking on the occasion, Gunjit Jain, Marketing Director, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, ''At Colgate, we believe it is our responsibility to continue to focus on building the right oral care habits in India. Colgate Strong Teeth toothpaste is all set to relaunch with its unique Arginine based technology, that not just cleans your teeth but also nourishes them. Backed by science, we are confident that this advanced formula will deliver superior results than ever before.

The all-new Colgate Strong Teeth Toothpaste ensures you keep your smile on and teeth nourished, healthy and strong, just as you would nourish your hair, skin or body.'' The toothpaste will be available both online and offline.

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited is the market leader in Oral Care in the country, that seeks to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize shareholder returns and to provide its people with an innovative and inclusive work environment. The organization has adopted sustainability, diversity, equity, inclusion, and social responsibility strategies that help make people's lives healthier and more enjoyable. The company manufactures and markets toothpastes, toothpowder, toothbrushes, oil pulling products and mouthwashes under the 'Colgate' brand, and a specialized range of personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand. It is a caring, innovative growth company, reimagining a healthier future for all people and our planet. Colgate has been ranked as India's #1 Most Trusted Oral Care Brand for the ninth consecutive year, from 2011 to 2019, by The Economic Times - Brand Equity - Most Trusted Brands Survey, conducted by Nielsen. Colgate has also been ranked as the Most Trusted Oral Hygiene Brand by TRA's Brand Trust India Study Report for the ninth consecutive year, from 2011 to 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)