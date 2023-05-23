Left Menu

CAG team holds brainstorming session with central ministries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 17:34 IST
CAG team holds brainstorming session with central ministries

A team of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on Tuesday held a brainstorming session with senior officers of central ministries with a view to facilitating the identification of systemic issues and potential areas for improvement.

The CAG team was headed by Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (Report Central) Rakesh Mohan.

The interactive session was held with a view to enhancing synergy to foster a constructive relationship, facilitating the identification of systemic issues, financial irregularities, and potential areas for improvement, CAG said in a statement.

Addressing the participants, Mohan stated that while the traditional role of audit has been to scrutinise executive actions, there is a growing acknowledgement that there is also space for a level of synergy between the C&AG and the executive.

By working hand in hand, the C&AG and the executive can address deficiencies and enhance governance mechanisms, leading to the effective and judicious utilization of public resources to optimise the desired outcomes, he said. ''This partnership can thus promote a culture of fiscal discipline, good governance, and responsible decision-making, ultimately benefiting the citizens of India,'' he added.

The Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General also stated that an important part of the conversation between the audit and auditees is the cooperation and prompt response from ministries to access relevant information and documents.

Delays in furnishing records often hinder the audit process and result in incomplete assessments, he added. Mohan also said that the delay in the submission of accounts of autonomous bodies under various ministries, due to various reasons, is a matter of concern for the CAG.

More than 30 senior officers representing 18 central ministries participated in the session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023