Maha: Three held with ganja worth Rs 4.2 lakh in Thane

Three persons were arrested for alleged possession of 42 kg of ganja, worth Rs 4.2 lakh, in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Ghodbunder on Saturday and nabbed the trio who had come to sell the contraband, senior inspector Sandeep Kadam of the Kashimira Police station said.

The police recovered 42 kg of ganja, worth Rs 4.2 lakh, from the accused, who have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Investigations were underway to find out from where the accused had procured the contraband and to whom they planned to sell it, the official said.

