Mumbai: Four held for assaulting policeman

Four persons have been arrested after they allegedly assaulted a Mumbai police constable who asked them to stop drinking on the premises of a housing society, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police official, four men entered the Jankalyan Nagar society at Malwani in suburban Malad on Monday night and started drinking alcohol.

After a resident complained to the police control room, constable Kailash More, who was on a patrol in the area, reached the spot and asked the four to stop consuming liquor. However, the men got into an argument with the policeman and assaulted him, the official said. More's colleagues then reached the spot and took the four to the Malwani police station.

Two of the four men have a criminal past and one of them was earlier externed from their jurisdiction, he added.

