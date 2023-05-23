Left Menu

Mumbai: Four held for assaulting policeman

Four persons have been arrested after they allegedly assaulted a Mumbai police constable who asked them to stop drinking on the premises of a housing society, an official said on Tuesday.According to the police official, four men entered the Jankalyan Nagar society at Malwani in suburban Malad on Monday night and started drinking alcohol.After a resident complained to the police control room, constable Kailash More, who was on a patrol in the area, reached the spot and asked the four to stop consuming liquor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 18:35 IST
Mumbai: Four held for assaulting policeman
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons have been arrested after they allegedly assaulted a Mumbai police constable who asked them to stop drinking on the premises of a housing society, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the police official, four men entered the Jankalyan Nagar society at Malwani in suburban Malad on Monday night and started drinking alcohol.

After a resident complained to the police control room, constable Kailash More, who was on a patrol in the area, reached the spot and asked the four to stop consuming liquor. However, the men got into an argument with the policeman and assaulted him, the official said. More's colleagues then reached the spot and took the four to the Malwani police station.

Two of the four men have a criminal past and one of them was earlier externed from their jurisdiction, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023