Manohar Khattar launches portal to monitor development projects, holds review meet

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has launched the Haryana Project Monitoring System (HPMS) portal to monitor projects worth more than Rs 100 crore being implemented by various departments across the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Now, the entire process right from the preparation of Detailed Project Reports by the departments to final approvals will be done through the HPMS portal, according to an official statement.

The chief minister chaired a high-level meeting with the administrative secretaries to review the projects on Tuesday.

During the meeting, officials of the Medical Education and Research department said civil work at the Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Medical College, which is being built at a cost of about Rs 536 crore in Bhiwani, has been completed.

Other works at the college are also going on at a fast pace, and necessary action related to the admission process is also being completed, they said. The admissions at the college will start in the academic session 2024-25.

Work on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University of Health Sciences, being built at Karnal's Kutail village, is currently underway. The facility will have a capacity of 730 beds and the department is all set to start OPD services here by the end of this year, the officials said.

Construction of six nursing colleges and phase 2 of the Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal will also be completed within the stipulated time, the statement said.

It also said that the Rs 210 crore Ranney Well project started with the objective of providing drinking water supply to 80 villages of Firozpur Jhirka sub-division has been completed.

Work on the water supply system in Mahendragarh's Bhalkhi village, which is expected to cost Rs 114 crore, will also be completed by the month of July, the officials said.

''The topmost priority of the state government is the expeditious execution of major projects. Project Appraisal and Review Technique (PERT) charts should be made for all the ongoing projects for a clear picture of the timeline, completion percentage and expected inauguration date,'' Khattar said at the meeting.

While reviewing pending projects, the chief minister issued strict directions to ensure they are completed within the stipulated deadline.

He further directed the officials to conduct a scientific study of the areas from Faridabad to Hodal where rainwater-based projects have been built, besides preparing a regulatory system for proper management of water.

Khattar said it should also be ensured that drinking water is not used for irrigation.

The building of the apple, fruit and the vegetable market at Pinjore is in the final stage, the statement said.

Officials of the Urban Local Bodies department apprised the chief minister that work on various infrastructure projects in Faridabad, including those related to road construction, has been completed.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal informed the chief minister that a committee constituted for the speedy implementation of pending major projects across the state is continuously reviewing those worth more than Rs 100 crore.

So far, six review meetings have been held and as a result, 12 mega projects worth Rs 1,900 crore have been completed till date, the statement said.

Kaushal said that work is underway on more than 90 projects of 14 departments, out of which 45 projects of 11 major departments have been reviewed in Tuesday's meeting.

