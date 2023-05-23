Left Menu

Russia seeks to extend US reporter's detention by three months - court, cited by TASS

A reporter for the American news network CNN tweeted that Gershkovich's parents were at court for the hearing. Gershkovich and the Journal both deny the espionage charges, which U.S. President Joe Biden called illegal, and the United States has officially deemed him "wrongfully detained".

Investigators from Russia's FSB security service have applied to keep Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in March on espionage charges, in custody for another three months, Russia's state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing the court.

The FSB arrested Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges that carry a possible 20-year prison sentence. It accused him of collecting state secrets about the military industrial complex. TASS said a remand hearing was under way at Moscow's Lefortovo court. Gershkovich is currently remanded in pre-trial detention until May 29. A reporter for the American news network CNN tweeted that Gershkovich's parents were at court for the hearing.

Gershkovich and the Journal both deny the espionage charges, which U.S. President Joe Biden called illegal, and the United States has officially deemed him "wrongfully detained". The Kremlin has said Gershkovich, the first U.S. journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, was caught "red-handed". (Writing by Kevin Liffey; editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Heinrich)

