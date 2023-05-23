Left Menu

Yet to receive Kejriwal’s promised invitation for a meal: Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:03 IST
Yet to receive Kejriwal's promised invitation for a meal: Himanta
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scouting for support in his fight against a Central ordinance, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he is yet to receive the promised invitation for a meal at the AAP president's residence.

Kejriwal visited Guwahati for a rally on April 2, during which he had spoken about the invitation to Sarma.

Kejriwal "came here and said he will invite the Assam CM for a meal at his residence and show him around Delhi in a car," Sarma told a press conference here.

The BJP leader made the statement when his reaction was sought on the AAP chief's meeting with opposition leaders to garner support for his fight against the Central ordinance to control appointments and transfer of bureaucrats.

"I am waiting for that invitation, the letter hasn't come yet," the Assam chief minister added.

Kejriwal stated about the invitation a day after the Assam chief minister threatened him with a defamation case for making some allegations against the BJP leader.

The AAP chief met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, who assured him of her support.

He has earlier called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and got his support on the issue.

The AAP chief is likely to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The bone of contention between the AAP government and the BJP has been the Central government ordinance setting up a National Capital Civil Service Authority which overturned a Supreme Court order last week giving control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.

The new ordinance takes away these powers from the Delhi state government and gives them to a committee which would be effectively controlled by the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

